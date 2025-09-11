Noguchi Müzesi

yazan: Lara Bayer 11

Long Island City’nin sakin bir köşesinde, Vernon Bulvarı boyunca uzanan cam kulelerin ve eski depo binalarının ardında, Noguchi Müzesi beton bir duvarın arkasında duruyordu. Mütevazı giriş, binayla bütünleşiyor ve huzurlu bir avluya açılıyordu.

Avlu, Long Island City’nin endüstriyel dokusu içinde gizli bir bahçeyi andırıyordu. Müzenin arkasındaki heykeltıraş ve tasarımcı Isamu Noguchi, bu açık alanı sanatsal felsefesinin bir uzantısı olarak düşünmüştü. Burada onun birçok önemli eseri sergileniyordu. 1969 tarihli Black Sun, İsveç granitinden oyulmuştu. Gökyüzüne açılan boş merkezli formu; ziyaretçiler, etrafında dolaştıkça değişiyordu. 1986 tarihli Water Stone, Japon bazaltından yapılmıştı; suyla kaplı alçak bir havza şeklindeydi. Kısmen çakılların arasında gömülü duran granit küre, toprağa kök salmış gibiydi. Ağaçların arasında yükselen bazalt sütunların bazı yüzeyleri cilalı, bazılarıysa doğal haliyle bırakılmıştı.

Isamu Noguchi, 1904 yılında Los Angeles’ta doğmuş. Annesi Amerikalı bir yazar, babası ise Japon bir şairmiş. Hayatı, Doğu ve Batı kültürlerinin etkisiyle şekillenen kıtalar arası bir yolculuk gibiymiş. Paris’te çalıştığı dönemde Constantin Brâncuşi’den soyut sanatın ifade gücünü ve formun önemini öğrenmiş. Japonya’da ise geleneksel bahçeleri ve heykel sanatını inceleyerek mekâna ve malzemeye özenle yaklaşmayı benimsemiş. Kariyeri boyunca Noguchi, Japon sanat anlayışıyla modern sanatın soyut ifadesini ve doğaya duyduğu derin saygıyı bir araya getiren kendine özgü bir görsel dil geliştirmiş.

1980’li yıllarda Noguchi, dünyanın birçok şehrinde kamusal eserleri bulunan, uluslararası bir sanatçı hâline gelmiş. 1985 yılında, Long Island City’deki stüdyosunun karşısındaki eski bir endüstriyel binayı dönüştürerek Noguchi Müzesi’ni açmış. Bir zamanlar fotoğraf baskı tesisi olan bu bina, mimar Shoji Sadao’nun yardımıyla yeniden düzenlenmiş. İçeride galeri alanları, avlular ve Noguchi’nin eserlerini saklayıp ürettiği atölyeler yer alıyormuş.

Müzenin içinde tuğla duvarlar, beton zeminler ve yüksek tavanlar korunmuştu. Heykeller, odalarda belirli etiketler veya yönlendirmeler olmadan yerleştirilmişti. Bronz, alüminyum ve ahşaptan yapılmış daha küçük ve soyut eserler vardı. Her biri ayrıntılı işçiliğiyle yakından bakmayı gerektiriyordu.

Alt kat galerilerinde ışık daha yumuşaktı. Dokulu yüzeylere sahip bir dizi bazalt form yere yakın konumlandırılmıştı. Başka bir galeride ise washi kâğıdı ve bambudan yapılmış Akari ışık heykelleri sergileniyordu. 1950’lerde tasarlanan bu zarif fenerler, Noguchi’nin en tanınmış eserlerinden biri hâline gelmişti ve geleneksel el işçiliğini koruyarak sanatı işlevle buluşturmuştu.

Çıkmadan önce müze mağazası görülmeye değerdi. Mağazada Akari lambaları, tasarım objeleri ve Noguchi’nin stilini günlük yaşama taşıyan kitaplar bulunuyordu. Dükkânın içindeki sıcak ışık, galerilerin bir uzantısı gibiydi.

Noguchi bir keresinde “Japon bahçesindeki taş sanatının özü yerleştirmededir. Bu ideal, doğanın idealinden sapmaz.” demiş. Yaratmış olduğu bu müzede, eserlerin yerleşiminden mekânın bütünlüğüne kadar her karar bu düşünceye dayanıyormuş. Bugün müze, Noguchi’nin çalışmalarının kalıcı bir yansıması olarak sanat, mimari ve peyzajı tek bir bütün içinde buluşturuyor.

Noguchi Museum

Tucked away in a quiet part of Long Island City, beyond glass towers and aging warehouses along Vernon Boulevard, the Noguchi Museum sat behind a concrete wall. A discreet entrance merged with the building and led into a calm courtyard.

The courtyard felt like a hidden garden within the industrial grid of Long Island City. Isamu Noguchi, the sculptor and designer behind the museum, envisioned this outdoor space as part of his artistic philosophy. Several of his major works were installed there. Black Sun (1969), carved from Swedish granite, had a hollow center that opened to the sky, its form shifting as visitors moved around it. Water Stone (1986), a low basin carved from Japanese basalt, sat close to the ground with water flowing across its surface. A granite sphere, partially buried in gravel, seemed anchored to the earth. Tall basalt columns rose among trees, their surfaces polished in some areas and left raw in others.

Isamu Noguchi was born in Los Angeles in 1904. His mother was an American writer, and his father was a Japanese poet. His life moved between continents and cultures, shaped by ideas from both East and West. In Paris, he worked with Constantin Brancusi, who introduced him to the possibilities of abstraction and the importance of form. In Japan, he studied traditional gardens and sculpture, learning to treat space and material with restraint and intention. Throughout his career, Noguchi developed a visual language that blended these influences, combining Japanese harmony, Modernist abstraction, and a deep respect for nature.

By the 1980s, Noguchi was internationally recognized, with public works installed in cities across the world. In 1985, he opened the Noguchi Museum in a converted industrial building across from his Long Island City studio. The building, which once housed a photoengraving plant, was adapted by Noguchi with the help of architect Shoji Sadao. It included indoor galleries, outdoor courtyards, and the studio spaces where he stored and shaped his sculptures.

Inside, the museum had exposed brick walls, concrete floors, and high ceilings. Sculptures were arranged throughout the rooms without routes or labels. There were smaller abstract works in bronze, aluminum, and wood, each with intricate details that required a closer look.

In the lower level galleries, the light softened. A series of basalt forms with textured surfaces was arranged low to the ground. Another gallery featured a group of Akari light sculptures, delicate lanterns made from washi paper and bamboo that glowed even in the daytime. Designed in the 1950s, these works became some of Noguchi’s most iconic creations, merging art and function while keeping the handmade quality of traditional craft.

Before leaving, the museum store was worth a visit. It was filled with Akari lamps, design objects, and books that carried Noguchi’s aesthetic into everyday life. The warm glow of the lanterns inside the shop felt like an extension of the galleries.

Noguchi once said that “the art of stone in a Japanese garden is that of placement. Its ideal does not deviate from that of nature.” In the museum he created, that ideal guided every decision, from the works themselves to the spaces they inhabit. Today, the museum stands as a lasting reflection of Noguchi’s work, combining art, architecture, and landscape in one environment.