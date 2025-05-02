Frick Koleksiyonu Beş Yıl Sonra Yeniden Kapılarını Açtı

yazan: Lara Bayer 37

New York’taki “Frick Koleksiyonu”, beş yıl süren kapsamlı yenileme çalışmalarının ardından kapılarını bir kez daha halka açtı. Müzeyi geçmişteki haliyle kıyaslayamasam da, Frick’e ilk kez adım atmak olağanüstü bir deneyimdi.

Upper East Side’daki 1 East 70th Street’te yer alan müze, geleneksel bir kurumdan çok, dikkatlice tasarlanmış bir ev hissi veriyordu. Henry Clay Frick’in Beaux-Arts stilindeki malikanesinde yer alan koleksiyon, sanatın ve ziyaretçinin son derece kişisel bir şekilde bir arada bulunabileceği samimi bir enerji içeriyordu. New York’un en ünlü müzelerinden birinde olduğunuzu unutmak çok kolaydı. Onun yerine, sanki uzun zamandır şehrin dokusuna işlenmiş, yaşayan, nefes alan bir koleksiyonun içine adım atmışsınız gibi hissediyordunuz.

Normalde uzun kuyruklarda beklemem ama Frick için bir istisna yaptım. Sıraya girdim ve tabii ki tahminimden çok daha uzun süre bekledim. İçeri girdiğimde müzenin fotoğraf kurallarını anlattılar: Sadece avluda fotoğraf çekmeye izin vardı. İzin verilen alanlarda bolca çekim yaptım ancak, müzede, çekebildiklerimin ötesinde çok daha fazlası vardı.

Frick Koleksiyonu, on tanesi yeni eklenmiş olan çeşitli galeri odaları içeriyordu. Selldorf Architects’in Beyer Blinder Belle ile iş birliği içinde yaptığı renovasyon, konağı farklı dünyalardan oluşan bir koleksiyona dönüştürmüş. Rönesans’tan on dokuzuncu yüzyıla kadar, yüzyıllara yayılan koleksiyonlarla her oda farklı bir dönem hissi veriyordu. Pencerelerden süzülen doğal ışık, Giovanni Bellini’nin St. Francis in the Desert (1480) ve Jean-Honoré’nin The Progress of Love: The Meeting (1773) gibi tablolarına sihirli bir ışıltı katıyordu. Odalar ayrıca Frick’in Rönesans bronzları ve Fransız Rokoko mobilyaları da dâhil olmak üzere orijinal dekoratif sanatlar koleksiyonunu da öne çıkarıyordu.

Sanat konusunda rafine bir göze sahip, çelik endüstrisinde büyük bir iş adamı olan Henry Clay Frick, malikanesini sanat, kültür ve entelektüel arayışın kişisel vasiyeti olarak görüyormuş. Vermeer, Rembrandt ve Goya’nın eserlerini içeren koleksiyon gerçekten olağanüstüydü. Frick’in seçici zevki tablolarla sınırlı kalmamış; aynı zamanda rafine dünya görüşünü yansıtan, yüzyıllara yayılan heykel, mobilya ve dekoratif sanatlar da toplamış. Bu eserlerin manevi boyutu, Frick’in neden New York’un sanat dünyasında bu kadar değerli bir kurum olduğunu göz önüne getiriyor.

Frick’in 1919 yılında hem malikaneyi hem de koleksiyonunu halka miras bırakma kararı, mirasının sonsuzlaştırılmasını sağlamış. Galerilerde dolaşırken vizyonunun nasıl yaşamaya devam ettiğini görebiliyordum. Mermer şömineleri, boyanmış tavanları ve gösterişli merdivenleriyle konağın mimarisi, eserler kadar dikkat çekiyordu. Her oda benzersiz duvar kağıtları ve halılarla döşenmişti. Burası bu muhteşem eserler için gerçekten bir yuva ve sanat, tarih ve mimarinin buluştuğu bir yerdi.

Frick Koleksiyonu beni sanatı ve mimarisiyle büyüledi. Frick’in mirası, her odada geçmiş ve bugün arasında sessiz bir sohbeti yansıtan müzenin atmosferine işlenmiş. Müzeden ayrılırken, sadece eserlerle değil, bu olağanüstü kurumu şekillendiren ve onu ilk açıldığı günden bugüne kadar canlı tutan vizyonla da bir bağ kurmuş gibi hissettim.

The Frick Collection Reopens its Doors After Five Years

The Frick Collection in New York, after five years of extensive renovation, has once again opened its doors to the public. While I cannot compare this experience to its past form, stepping into the Frick for the first time was nothing short of remarkable. Located at 1 East 70th Street on the Upper East Side, this museum felt more like a meticulously curated home than a traditional institution. Housed in Henry Clay Frick’s Beaux-Arts mansion, the space radiated an intimate energy, where the art and the visitor coexisted in a deeply personal way. It was easy to forget that you were standing in one of New York’s most renowned museums. Instead, it felt as though you had entered a living, breathing collection that has long been woven into the fabric of the city.

I normally do not wait in long lines, but for the Frick, I made an exception. I joined the walk-in line, and of course the wait was way longer than expected. Once inside, I was reminded of the museum’s photography restrictions: no photos were allowed in the galleries, except in the courtyard. I made sure to take as many as I could in the spaces that I was permitted to, but there was so much more to the museum beyond what I could capture.

Inside the Frick Collection, the experience unfolded across various individual galleries, 10 of which were newly added. The renovation, led by Selldorf Architects in collaboration with Beyer Blinder Belle, has transformed the space into a collection of distinct worlds. Each room felt like a different era, with collections that span centuries, from the Renaissance to the 19th century. The sun streaming through the windows cast a beautiful light on paintings like St. Francis in the Desert by Giovanni Bellini (1480) and The Progress of Love: The Meeting by Jean-Honoré Fragonard (1773). The spaces also incorporated decorative arts from Frick’s original collection, including Renaissance bronzes and French Rococo furniture.

Henry Clay Frick, a steel magnate with a refined eye for art, saw his mansion, beyond a private residence, as his personal testament to art, culture, and intellectual pursuit. The collection, which includes works by Vermeer, Rembrandt and Goya, was extraordinary. Frick’s discerning taste did not stop at paintings; he also collected sculpture, furniture, and decorative arts spanning centuries, reflecting his refined worldview. The sheer magnitude of these works serves as a reminder of why the Frick is such a treasured institution in New York.

Frick’s decision to bequeath both the mansion and his collection to the public in 1919 ensured that his legacy would endure. Walking through the galleries, I could see how his vision continues to live on. The architecture of the mansion, with its elegant marble fireplaces, intricate ceilings, and grand staircases created a space that was as much about the setting as the works themselves. Each room felt distinct, with unique wallpapers and carpets adding warmth and character. This was truly a home for these masterpieces, a place where art, history, and architecture meet.

The Frick Collection continues to captivate visitors by inviting us to experience art within its historical and architectural context. Frick’s legacy is embedded in the atmosphere of the museum, where each room, each piece, fosters a conversation between past and present. Leaving the museum, I felt not only connected to the art but to the vision that has shaped this remarkable institution, making it as relevant today as it was when it first opened its doors.