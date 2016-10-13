Selma Çilek 2017 İlkbahar- Yaz Koleksiyonunu Sundu

     

    VICTORIOUS

    Son dönemin öncü genç tasarımcılarından Selma Çilek, modern kadının güçlü ruhunu yansıtan 2017 İlkbahar-Yaz Koleksiyonu’nunu Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week İstanbul kapsamında gerçekleştirdiği defilesiyle sundu. 2017 yazının minimal zarafetini güçlü kumaşlar ve feminen kalıplarla birleştiren tasarımcı; VICTORIOUSadını verdiği koleksiyonda gücünü zarafetinden alan kadınların hikayesini anlatıyor.

    Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week İstanbul kapsamında ilk defilesini gerçekleştiren tasarımcı, markanın DNA’sı haline gelen kuvvetli el işçiliğini yine güçlü ve minimal kalıplar ile birleştirdi. Yoğun katılım ile gerçekleşen defilenin ana teması olan VICTORIOUS , aksesuarlardan renklere kadar tüm koleksiyona etki ediyor. Güçlü kadın imajını, kendinden emin çizgilerle yansıtan Selma Çilek, bu sade ve modern çizgileri, modern ve çarpıcı aksesuarlarla birleştirdiği iddialı parçalar ortaya koyuyor. Selma Çilek, modern kadının kendinden emin duruşunu yansıttığı tasarımlarıyla dikkat çekmeyi seven kadınlara hitap ediyor.

    Leave a Reply