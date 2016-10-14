Mehtap Elaidi İlkbahar/Yaz 2017

    Mehtap Elaidi, “Dear Diary” (Sevgili Günlük) isimli İlkbahar/Yaz 2017 koleksiyonunda genç bir kadının gerçek hayattan hayal dünyasına kaçış hikayesine şahit oluyor.

    Wes Anderson’ın Moonrise Kingdom filmindeki kaçış hikayesinden esintiler taşıyan koleksiyonda izci üniforması haki renkli, geniş cepli ceketlerle sembolize edilip, gece kaçışı ise hacimli poplin gömlekler, ipek pijama detaylı elbiseler ve şortlarla kuvvetlendiriliyor.

     

    Leave a Reply