Brad Pitt ve Angelina Jolie Kırmızı Halı Görünümleri

    Tüm dünyanın örnek gösterdiği Angelina Jolie ve Brad Pitt çifti iki yıllık evliliklerini resmen sonlandırıyor. Kusursuz görünen bir aşk masalı boşanma dilekçesinin imzalanmasıyla bitti. İşte Hollywood’un birbirine en çok yakışan çiftinin geçmişten bu güne kırmızı halı görünümleri…

