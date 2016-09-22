Tüm dünyanın örnek gösterdiği Angelina Jolie ve Brad Pitt çifti iki yıllık evliliklerini resmen sonlandırıyor. Kusursuz görünen bir aşk masalı boşanma dilekçesinin imzalanmasıyla bitti. İşte Hollywood’un birbirine en çok yakışan çiftinin geçmişten bu güne kırmızı halı görünümleri…
'Salt' Los Angeles Premiere at Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California.
Ref: SPL196212 190710
Splash News and Pictures
Pictured: Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie
Ref: SPL196212 190710
Picture by: Tonya Wise/London Ent / Splash News
Splash News and Pictures
Los Angeles: 310-821-2666
New York: 212-619-2666
London: 870-934-2666
photodesk@splashnews.com
8672533 The 18th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards held at The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California on January 29th, 2012. Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt FameFlynet, Inc. - Santa Monica, CA, USA - +1 (818) 307-4813
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie arrive on the red carpet at the 84th Academy Awards at the Hollywood and Highlands Center in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on February 26, 2012. UPI/Kevin Dietsch / eyevine Contact eyevine for more information about using this image: T: +44 (0) 20 8709 8709 E: info@eyevine.com http://www.eyevine.com
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie attend the world premiere of 'World War Z' at the Empire Leicester Square, London.
Ref: SPL554247 020613
Splash News and Pictures
Pictured: Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt
Ref: SPL554247 020613
Picture by: James Higgins / Splash News
Splash News and Pictures
Los Angeles:310-821-2666
New York:212-619-2666
London:870-934-2666
photodesk@splashnews.com