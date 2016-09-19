68. Emmy Ödülleri Sahiplerini Buldu

    Televizyonun Oscar’ı olarak nitelendirilen Emmy Ödülleri’nin 68.si Los Angeles’ta bulunan Microsoft Tiyatro’sunda gerçekleşti. Törenden önce ise davetlilerin kırmızı halı yarışı vardı.

