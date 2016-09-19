LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 18: Actor Rami Malek accepts Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for 'Mr. Robot' onstage during the 68th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 18, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 18: Director Miguel Sapochnik accepts Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series for 'Game of Thrones' episode 'Battle of the Bastards' onstage during the 68th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 18, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)